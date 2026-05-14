ACWA Power raises MSCI ESG score from ‘BBB’ to ‘A’

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. ACWA Power has been upgraded from ‘BBB’ to ‘A’ in the MSCI ESG Ratings, reflecting significant progress in strengthening sustainability disclosures, governance practices, and ESG reporting since 2023, Trend reports vis the company.

MSCI ESG Ratings evaluate companies on a seven-point scale based on exposure to industry-specific, financially material environmental, social and governance risks, as well as how effectively these risks are managed. The ‘A’ rating places ACWA Power in the upper half of the scale, indicating improved ESG performance and disclosure quality.

The upgrade follows a structured initiative launched in 2023 by the company’s sustainability team in coordination with the Board, aimed at improving MSCI assessment outcomes. The effort focused on enhancing the scope, consistency, and depth of ESG disclosures in line with investor and analyst expectations.

As part of the process, ACWA Power collected and validated 430 data points and more than 120 disclosure metrics across its business units to ensure greater transparency and alignment with reporting standards.

The improvement in MSCI scoring is part of a broader upward trend in ACWA Power’s ESG profile. Over the same period, the company improved its S&P Global ESG rating from below industry average to above average and reduced its Sustainalytics risk rating from high to medium risk. It is also aligned with the principles and disclosure requirements of the UN Global Compact.

ACWA Power noted that stronger governance structures and deeper integration of ESG considerations into decision-making processes have been central to the improvement, supported by cross-functional coordination across the organization.