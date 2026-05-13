Uzbekistan to launch unified food safety platform by March 2027

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 13. Uzbekistan plans to launch a unified automated food safety information platform by March 1, 2027, Trend reports via the press office of the Uzbek president.

The announcement was made by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a meeting focused on enhancing public administration in food safety and supporting the development of the livestock sector.

The system will be integrated with the country’s “single window” border control mechanism in order to simplify export procedures and reduce bureaucratic barriers for businesses.

According to the announced measures, import control procedures will be shortened from nine days to two days, while export clearance times will be reduced from three days to one day.

Authorities estimate that the reforms will allow entrepreneurs to save around 70 billion soums ($5.8 million) in warehousing costs.

The government also plans to introduce a ranking system for active and compliant farmers, with additional incentives and benefits to be provided to top-performing agricultural producers.