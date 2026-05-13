WUF13 venue in Baku to monitor food prices for participants (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Food prices will be monitored at the venue of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to ensure that they do not exceed the city level, Adil Mammadov said during a media tour of the event venue, Trend reports.

''Streets have been created on the territory. Participants will spend most of their time outdoors. Cafes and restaurants will also operate inside the space,'' he noted.

WUF13 will take place in Baku from May 17 to 22 as part of a collaboration between UN-Habitat and the Government of Azerbaijan.

The event’s program brings together stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the world’s most pressing challenges: housing.

WUF13, themed “Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities,” will bring together national governments from around the world, as well as communities, experts, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action to advance solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is grounded in local experience.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel