Tajikistan signs renewable energy agreements with Chinese companies

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 12. As part of the meeting between President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, and executives and representatives of companies from China, held on May 11 in Beijing, a number of important cooperation documents aimed at attracting investment into Tajikistan’s energy sector were signed, Trend reports via the Tajik Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.

In particular, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan and Guangdong Construction Engineering Group Co., Ltd. on the development and investment in renewable energy projects in Tajikistan.

The main purpose of the document is to expand cooperation in the implementation of green energy projects, promote the use of renewable energy sources, and attract foreign investment into the country’s energy sector.

A separate Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan and Watchman Group PTE Ltd. on studying and considering the possibility of constructing wind power plants in the Sughd region.

The initiative is expected to create a favorable basis for the development of renewable energy, diversification of electricity generation sources, and the introduction of modern technologies in the energy sector.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan has been consistently expanding cooperation with international partners in the field of renewable energy as part of its broader strategy to modernize the energy sector and increase the share of clean energy sources.

The country has significant hydropower, solar, and wind potential and is actively working to attract foreign investment and advanced technologies for the implementation of energy infrastructure projects.