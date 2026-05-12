Tajikistan seeks Chinese investment in AI, digitalization, and green economy

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 12. Tajikistan is also interested in attracting Chinese capital for the implementation of projects and programs in the fields of digitalization, artificial intelligence, modern technologies, green economy development, energy, and industry, Trend reports via the press office of the Tajik president.

The statement was made during a meeting between President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang, held in Beijing as part of the Tajik leader’s state visit to China.

Emomali Rahmon stressed that China remains a friendly country, a good neighbor, and a reliable strategic partner for Tajikistan.

The effective operation of more than 700 companies with Chinese capital was described as a clear example of the high level of trust between the business communities of the two countries.

During the meeting, it was noted that Chinese investments in various sectors of Tajikistan’s economy, including mining, energy, transport, construction, and agriculture, continue to show steady growth.

The sides also held a substantive exchange of views on the continuation of major projects in the real sector of Tajikistan’s economy, including energy, road construction, industry, and agriculture.

Furthermore, they discussed ways to increase exports of Tajik agricultural and agro-industrial products to the Chinese market, the establishment of a joint innovative scientific and technological agropark in Tajikistan, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, on May 11, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, as part of his state visit to China, received Chairman of the Board of Directors of CITIC Group Xi Guohua, with the sides discussing issues related to expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation.