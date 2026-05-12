Eni returns to U.S. bond market with $3 billion dual-tranche issuance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Italian energy company Eni has successfully returned to the U.S. capital market, launching two fixed-rate U.S. dollar bond issues with maturities of 10 and 30 years, raising a total of $3 billion, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The offering attracted strong investor demand, reaching approximately $15 billion in total orders, with participation from around 240 institutional investors for each tranche, according to the company.

The 10-year bond, maturing on May 18, 2036, was issued in the amount of $1.5 billion at a re-offer price of 99.172%, carrying an annual coupon of 5.250%.

The 30-year bond, maturing on May 18, 2056, was also placed at $1.5 billion, with a re-offer price of 98.105% and an annual coupon of 6.000%.

Eni said the proceeds from the issuance will be used to support its general financing requirements.