WUF13 shuttle services to operate between airport and key locations across Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Starting from 12 May 2026, dedicated WUF13 Airport Shuttle Services will operate between Heydar Aliyev International Airport and key locations across Baku, Trend reports.

Arriving participants will have access to 6 dedicated airport shuttle routes:

A1 | 28 May

A2 | Narimanov

A3 | Izmir

A4 | Shikh

A5 | Old City

A6 | Sea Breeze

From 15 May 2026, the A2 Narimanov route will also provide a direct connection to the WUF13 venue.

The airport shuttle services will ensure convenient access to WUF13 transport hubs, accommodation areas and the Forum venue.

Shuttles will operate 24/7 for accredited WUF13 participants, in accordance with the official WUF13 transport schedule.

Shuttle services are free of charge for accredited WUF13 participants.

Participants who have not yet collected their accreditation badge may present their online registration confirmation to access the shuttle services.