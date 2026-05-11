President of Tajikistan holds meeting with Chairman of CITIC Group Board of Directors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. On May 11, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, as part of his state visit to the People’s Republic of China, received Xi Guohua, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CITIC Group, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

The sides paid special attention to the prospects for implementing joint projects in infrastructure, logistics, the banking sector, industry, and mining, and also emphasized their commitment to establishing productive cooperation.

