Iran urges IAEA to acknowledge impact of military airstrikes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its Director General, Rafael Grossi, should consider the reality of military airstrikes against Iran, the spokesperson for the country's Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, said at a press conference today, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities have been under continuous and full supervision by the IAEA.

He noted that the problem with the agency's inspections emerged due to U.S. and Israeli military airstrikes against Iran.

"Did the other side say that Iran's nuclear facilities or nuclear program would be destroyed by war? However, it is currently said that Iran's nuclear program or nuclear facilities have not been destroyed by war. Such statements will not help improve the image of the IAEA or its personal ambitions. The only position that will help restore the agency's image is for the IAEA and its Director General to quickly condemn the U.S. and Israeli military air strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities and take steps to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future," he noted.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

In addition, on April 21, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire until Iran submits its proposal and the negotiations are concluded in one way or another.