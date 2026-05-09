Putin meets Mirziyoyev in Moscow to discuss trade and strategic partnership

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 9. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Moscow, Trend reports via the press office of the Uzbek President.

During the talks, the sides discussed further expansion of the Uzbek-Russian comprehensive strategic partnership and allied relations in the context of implementing agreements reached during previous high-level contacts.

The leaders noted steady growth in bilateral trade and ongoing implementation of joint projects in industry, energy, metallurgy and other sectors. Particular emphasis was placed on maintaining trade turnover dynamics, accelerating cooperation projects in priority areas and strengthening interregional ties.

Putin and Mirziyoyev also discussed cultural and humanitarian exchanges, as well as issues on the international agenda.