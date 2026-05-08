Uzbekistan and Chinese Gotion discuss practical phase of joint projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 8. Uzeltexsanoat Association and Chinese Gotion company discuss advancing joint projects in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the association.

The talks were held at a meeting between Chairman of the Uzeltexsanoat Association Mukhiddin Yunusov and Vice President of Gotion company Ray Chen.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed moving previously launched joint projects into the practical implementation phase during the Uzbekistan-China (Hong Kong) Economic Forum.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed accelerating the implementation of a project on the production of energy storage systems in Uzbekistan, as well as further expanding technological cooperation.

According to the association, global demand for green energy technologies and energy storage systems is currently growing rapidly. China is one of the leading countries in this field, while Gotion is among the major innovative manufacturers of batteries and energy storage systems.

The association also noted that the main goal of strengthening cooperation with advanced companies such as Gotion is to attract modern technologies to Uzbekistan, develop the domestic industry, and create new jobs.