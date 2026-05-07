CBA and Mastercard explore future of Azerbaijan’s payment systems (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and Mastercard held discussions on the development of the country’s payment systems, Trend reports, citing the CBA.

The issues were discussed between CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov and a delegation led by Craig Vosburg, Chief Services Officer at Mastercard.

Participants reviewed the current state of cooperation between the Central Bank and Mastercard and examined prospects for further collaboration. The discussion also addressed the strategic priorities and objectives established by the Central Bank in the payments sector.

Additionally, the parties exchanged views on advancing payment system development, implementing innovative solutions, and expanding digital financial services across Azerbaijan.