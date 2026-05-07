UN water agenda - Azerbaijan strengthens cooperation with Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The 4th High-Level International Conference on Water Resources will be held in Dushanbe from May 25–28, 2026, serving as a pivotal stage in the implementation of the UN initiative “Water for Sustainable Development” (2018–2028) and as a preparatory platform for the forthcoming UN Water Forum in Abu Dhabi.

The conference represents a continuation of the Dushanbe Water Process, which encompasses the conferences held in 2018, 2022, and 2024, and functions as an interim forum bridging the current UN Water Decade with future global decision-making in this domain.

Against this background, Azerbaijan’s involvement in the international water agenda has been steadily expanding. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan, Ilhom Abdurakhmon, emphasized that the cooperation between the two countries has consistently been strong and mutually reinforcing.

“For Tajikistan, it is a distinct honor that Azerbaijan has consistently been among the countries supporting Tajikistan’s water initiatives. This sustained collaboration has established Tajikistan as a recognized leader of the ‘Water Process,’ convening the international community to address critical challenges such as water scarcity, glacier melt, and environmental sustainability,” he stated.

The ambassador further underscored that the International Water Decade represents a continuation of a series of Tajikistan-led initiatives, including the International Year of Freshwater (2003), the Water for Life Decade (2005–2015), and the International Year of Water Cooperation (2013). He also highlighted the significance of the UN Water Conference 2023 in New York, which culminated in the Water Action Agenda encompassing over 840 voluntary commitments.

Moreover, the water agenda holds not only international political significance for Tajikistan but also a central economic role. The country possesses abundant water resources, primarily comprising glaciers, rivers, lakes, reservoirs, and groundwater. The average annual river runoff is approximately 64 km³, with more than 55% of the surface runoff in the Aral Sea basin originating within Tajikistan.

In the energy sector, water constitutes a system-forming resource: over 95% of the country’s electricity is generated by hydropower plants. Consequently, hydropower serves not only as the backbone of the national energy balance but also as a crucial factor in ensuring economic stability and enhancing potential export capacity.

Agriculture is another key sector where water resources play a decisive role. Irrigated agriculture accounts for around 80% of agricultural production and serves as the main source of employment for a significant part of the rural population, creating a direct link between water policy and food security.

Thus, for Tajikistan, water policy serves both as an instrument of international diplomacy and as a fundamental driver of domestic economic development, employment, and energy sustainability.

As part of the 2026 conference, participation is expected from representatives of 46 countries and 39 international organizations and financial institutions, as well as more than 2,500 delegates, including senior government officials and representatives of the UN system.

The program includes plenary sessions, nine thematic sessions, panel discussions, and an international exhibition. Special attention will be given to regional coordination through an ESCAP meeting, which will allow countries of Asia and the Pacific to align their positions ahead of the 2026 UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi.

The agenda also includes the adoption of three outcome documents: a final declaration, a co-chairs’ summary, and the document about contribution of the Dushanbe Process to the preparation for the UN forum in Abu Dhabi. The latter is seen as a bridging document between regional and global agendas.

In a broader context, the development of the water agenda reflects the growing importance of transboundary resource management and the increasing role of climate factors in international politics. The emerging cooperation architecture remains multi-layered, combining political, technical, and financial mechanisms.

Possible future scenarios include further institutionalization of international water commitments, expansion of practical cooperation between countries and regions, the continued predominantly voluntary nature of initiatives, as well as potential fragmentation of approaches depending on national and regional priorities.

Thus, the Dushanbe Conference 2026 serves as an interim platform linking the current stage of international water cooperation with future global decisions at the UN level.