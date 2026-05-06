Apply for an online cash loan with Birbank and get a chance to win 1000 bonuses

The country’s first digital bank, Birbank, continues to delight its customers. Now, applying for a cash loan online is not only a way to save time, but also an opportunity to earn thousands of bonuses.

As part of Birbank’s new campaign running from May 1 to June 16, every customer who applies for a cash loan online gets a chance to win bonuses. No need to spend time visiting a bank branch. Apply for your loan and receive bonuses directly from your smartphone.

The campaign terms are simple. Every 5000th customer who applies for an online loan will receive 1000 bonuses, every 500th customer will receive 100 bonuses, and every 50th customer will receive 50 bonuses.

To join the campaign, there is no need to go anywhere. Simply apply for a cash loan via the Birbank mobile app or at birbank.az.

For more information: www.b-b.az/prmb

Birbank, the trademark of Kapital Bank and a provider of the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through a mobile application with more than 3 million active users, as well as the largest branch network in Azerbaijan, consisting of 114 branches and 53 service offices. For more information about the Birbank’s products and services, you can visit birbank.az call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank’s various social media pages.