U.S. to suspend passage of ships through Strait of Hormuz - Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. US authorities have decided to temporarily suspend Operation Project Freedom, which provides for the organization of transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump wrote in Truth Social, Trend reports.

According to him, the movement of ships will be suspended until the prospects for negotiations with Iran and the possible conclusion of an agreement become clearer.

He said that the corresponding initiative came from Pakistan and a number of other states.

"We have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed," he wrote.