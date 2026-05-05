Shanghai Cooperation Organization Development Bank weighs Azerbaijan's membership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. The issue of Azerbaijan's possible membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Development Bank is being considered, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance.

The meeting of Deputy Minister of Finance Himalay Mamishov with representatives of the Ministry of Finance of China within the framework of the third day of the Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, highly appreciated the dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and China, and emphasized that bilateral relations are based on political trust, as well as increasing cooperation in the fields of energy, transport and digital transformation.

The meeting noted that Azerbaijan is interested in further strengthening its partnership with China both within bilateral and multilateral platforms, including within the ADB. At the same time, Azerbaijan's commitment to strengthening transport and logistics links in the region, sustainable development, and regional integration agenda was once again expressed.

Besides, the meeting underscored that the more active participation of Chinese companies in Azerbaijani industrial zones, the expansion of cooperation opportunities in the fields of manufacturing and green technologies, digital economy, and logistics meet the strategic interests of Azerbaijan, and the importance of implementing partnership projects in this direction.

Mamishov pointed out that China is one of Azerbaijan's main trade partners. He said that there is great potential for further expansion of economic and trade cooperation between Azerbaijan and China. The official noted that diversification of exports and increasing trade turnover in the non-oil sector in particular rank among the main directions of development of mutual relations.

The Chinese side requested consideration of the issue of Azerbaijan's possible membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Development Bank.

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