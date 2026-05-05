President Ilham Aliyev expresses clear and concrete position on relations with European institutions - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has expressed a clear and concrete position on relations with European institutions, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

According to the analyst, the European Political Community Summit held in Yerevan was remembered for its important political messages regarding the future of the region.

"President Ilham Aliyev joined the event via video link and presented a clear and concrete position on the peace process, regional cooperation, and relations with European institutions. President Ilham Aliyev's speech drew attention not only as a description of the current situation, but also as a set of messages that outlined the contours of geopolitical directions for the coming years.

At the beginning of his speech, President Ilham Aliyev, as a diplomatic gesture, expressed gratitude for the invitation to the summit and highlighted an important point: Azerbaijan sees this platform as a platform for cooperation, not competition. In this context, his invitation to host the summit in Azerbaijan in 2028 is of particular importance. Interestingly, Armenia’s support for this initiative is a symbolic step, as President Ilham Aliyev noted, indicating that relations between Baku and Yerevan have entered a new stage. This is a diplomatic expression of the new reality that has emerged in the region after many years of conflict.

The main line of the speech was the peace agenda in Azerbaijani-Armenian relations. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the parties are already 'learning to live in peace'. This phrase reflects the psychological and political transformation of the post-conflict period, more than a formal statement. The joint statement signed in Washington, as well as the initialing of the text of the peace agreement at the level of foreign ministers, indicate that the institutional foundations of the process have been formed. The noteworthy point here is that the Azerbaijani side emphasizes that peace is already accepted as a fact," Garayev noted.

According to him, the practical results of this reality were also presented in the speech with specific figures.

"The removal of transit restrictions imposed by Azerbaijan on Armenia and the resulting transportation of tens of thousands of tons of cargo can be assessed as the beginning of economic integration in the region. A more noteworthy step is the start of Azerbaijan's export of oil products to Armenia. This can be assessed not only as economic cooperation, but also as a strategic gesture that serves to build mutual trust.

In the context of regional cooperation, one of the main projects highlighted by President Ilham Aliyev was the Middle Corridor and the Trump International Peace and Prosperity Route presented as its component. Importance of this route, in addition to connecting Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan, for the wider geoeconomic space was noted. In fact, this initiative can turn the South Caucasus into an important link in the global trade and logistics chain. Here, economic dividends are clearly visible for both Azerbaijan and Armenia. From this point of view, it becomes clear that the peace process is built not only on political, but also on economic motivations.

Although President Ilham Aliyev highly appreciated the support provided by the European Commission to the peace process in his speech, he clearly stated that not all European institutions share the same position. The European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) were particularly harshly criticized. President Ilham Aliyev accused these institutions of double standards and emphasized that their activities were far from objective," he said.

Garayev noted that the striking point in the opinions expressed regarding PACE was that Azerbaijan had been actively participating in this organization for many years and had only recently faced restrictions.

"President Ilham Aliyev linked this change to the political reactions that took place after the end of separatism in Karabakh. This approach clearly reveals the position of official Baku: while the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity should be assessed as a step in accordance with international law, some European institutions present it from a different perspective.

The same criticism was directed at the European Parliament. According to President Ilham Aliyev, this institution, instead of supporting the peace process, sabotages it. Numerous resolutions adopted over the past five years have been presented as a tool of pressure. In this context, the decision of the Azerbaijani parliament to suspend cooperation with the European Parliament can be assessed as a harsh response from official Baku. Also, the Azerbaijani parliament, taking a more severe step against the backdrop of the already tense relations, has adopted an official decision to initiate procedures for the suspension of membership within the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly. This decision indicates that official Baku is reconsidering its model of cooperation with European institutions and will henceforth demonstrate a more selective and principled approach. At the same time, this step may actually mark the beginning of a new stage in relations - a more principled and selective model of cooperation.

In conclusion, President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on hosting the summit in Armenia and reiterated Azerbaijan’s commitment to the peace agenda. This was an important detail that set the tone of the speech: despite the harsh criticism, the overall message was constructive and forward-looking.

Overall, the ideas voiced at the Yerevan summit indicate that the South Caucasus is entering a new phase. The main feature of this stage is the transition from confrontation to cooperation. Azerbaijan acts as both an initiator and a key player in this process. The completion of the peace agreement, the expansion of transport and energy projects, as well as the pursuit of a more active diplomatic line on international platforms stand out as the main factors that will determine the future development trajectory of the region," the analyst added.