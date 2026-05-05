Tajikistan reports growth in transport sector in 1Q2026

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 5. The volume of freight transportation in Tajikistan increased by 14% from January through March of the current year, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Tajikistan.

He made the announcement during a government meeting held in Tajikistan.

According to him, passenger transportation in the country also increased by 11% over the reporting period.

Furthermore, he noted that the inflation rate in Tajikistan for the first quarter of the current year stood at 1.2%, which is lower compared to the same period last year.

The President emphasized the need for the rational use of resources, ensuring food and energy security, as well as developing competitive production.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan continues to prioritize the development of transport infrastructure and logistics as part of its broader economic modernization strategy. Improvements in connectivity, trade facilitation, and internal mobility are considered key factors for supporting economic growth and regional integration.