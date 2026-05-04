Belgrade-Baku flight to strengthen interregional communication – Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The Belgrade-Baku flight will further strengthen interregional ties, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Today, the first direct flight from Belgrade to Baku took off at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The new route will expand tourism and business ties and strengthen interregional communications. We believe that this initiative will further deepen our cooperation, in line with the priorities of transport development and digitalization," the publication says.

On May 3, an official ceremony was held at Heydar Aliyev International Airport to welcome the first direct flight on the Belgrade–Baku–Belgrade route operated by Serbia’s national carrier, Air Serbia. This route not only contributes to the expansion of air transport links between Azerbaijan and Europe but also creates additional opportunities for the development of tourism and business travel. The visa-free regime between the two countries further facilitates mutual travel and increases interest in this destination.