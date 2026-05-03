Unique exhibitions opened in Baku as part of International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Colorful exhibitions by renowned local and international artists are being presented at the 3rd International Carpet Festival, held on May 1–3 with organizational support from “Azerkhalcha” OJSC and the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, and with the backing of the Ministry of Economy and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Trend reports.

All exhibitions are showcased in the historic part of Baku – Icherisheher.

“ELYSIUM”

This is not just an exhibition, but a fusion of different art forms. Abstract layers of color originating from the brush of artist Aida Mahmudova have been transferred by the weavers of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC onto carpet loops. It represents the transformation of a painting from an “untouchable” canvas into a more physical and structured form. The fact that the carpets are woven in Nardaran, Shamkir, and Guba also highlights the social dimension of the project—supporting local craftsmanship and women’s labor through contemporary art.

The historical experience of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC and Aida Mahmudova’s modern vision are presented at the “Azerkhalcha” exhibition center (15 Boyuk Gala).

“Loops that Bring Fairy Tales to Life. Karabakh Carpets”

The carpet collection “Loops that Bring Fairy Tales to Life. Karabakh Carpets,” created as a result of the partnership between Farid Rasulov and “Azerkhalcha” OJSC, presents traditional Karabakh carpet weaving not only as a legacy of the past, but also as a living fragment of the language of contemporary art. The project “reactivates” ancient patterns within a modern visual context. The main goal of the exhibition is to create a meaningful dialogue between heritage and modernity, combining fairy tales and history with contemporary artistic thinking in every woven loop. The collection’s first presentation has been specially prepared for the International Carpet Festival. It includes six different carpets: “The Tale of the White Horse and Birds,” “Legend of the Karabakh Horse,” “Pattern of Elegance,” “Echo of Golden Feathers,” “Tiger in Loops,” and “Crown of the Night – Pomegranate.” The core idea of the exhibition, whose carpets are made from a blend of wool and silk using 3D techniques, is that preserving cultural heritage alone is not enough—it must remain dynamic to stay relevant.

The exhibition is on display at the QGallery exhibition salon near the Maiden Tower.

“Souls in Motion”

Laurine Malengreau is a prominent figure in contemporary textile art, combining traditional crafts with innovative techniques. The “Nuno Silk” technique at the heart of her work is based on merging silk and wool into a unified, fluid painterly texture. By combining natural silk and wool materials, the artist creates large-scale wall hangings with ethereal variability and painterly composition. Her works explore gesture, color, and materiality, transforming emotion and movement into immersive textile forms. Malengreau’s internationally recognized works are featured in private collections and design projects, reflecting both a deep respect for traditional craftsmanship and a strong commitment to sustainability. She currently lives in Aubusson, France—a renowned center of tapestry. She is not only an internationally acclaimed artist but is also considered the first artist whose works entered the permanent collection of the Rothko Museum in Latvia.

The exhibition is presented at the Baku House of Photography.

“Weaving”

This exhibition, showcasing the work of Albanian-American artist Xhevahir Kolgjini, explores spiritual transformation, psychological tension, and the fragile balance between permanence and change. The works are created using hand-weaving (knotting) techniques. Lived experience is transformed into a structure woven through the language of lines, knots, networks, and pixels. This reflects the artist’s long-standing interest in the intersection of cultures and the clash of civilizations. The exhibition presents textiles both as imagery and as a form of thinking. Sensory, mental, and cultural representations intertwine here, creating a space for deep meditation on coexistence and self-expression. The artist’s works have been exhibited in London, New York, various cities in Albania, and other countries. Pieces from the “Intertwined Polarities” series have recently been displayed in Tirana and New York.

The exhibition is presented at the Zaman Gallery.

“Women of the Turkic Steppe”

Assol Alimova (Assolya) from Kazakhstan works with carpets in a hyperrealistic style. She transforms traditional carpets into works of contemporary art by creating portraits on them. The main themes of her work are women of the Great Steppe, Turkic history, and national ornaments. In the portraits, one can see how carpet patterns merge with the human face. As a curator, Assol combines traditional heritage with contemporary art, and as an artist, she uses the carpet as a canvas, creating a new genre. Her work has gained wide public recognition. In particular, her inclusion in TikTok’s “The Discover List 2026” demonstrates her high popularity in the digital space and among younger audiences. For her achievements in the field of art, she has met with the President of Kazakhstan, confirming her status as a cultural ambassador of the country.

The exhibition is presented at the new exhibition hall of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC (Baku Khans’ Palace Complex, 44 Boyuk Gala).

“My Grandmother’s Carpet”

“DanceAbility Azerbaijan” presents an inclusive multidisciplinary exhibition. Inspired by the personal stories and experiences of the weavers of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC, the event presents the carpet not only as a traditional object, but also as a living and collective experience. All events within the program—combining digital performances, storytelling, workshops, and panel discussions in a contemporary format—have been prepared with the joint participation of people with and without disabilities. The event is held in Azerbaijani and English and is built on the principles of human-centered design. Accessibility is ensured within this approach, including sign language interpretation, audio description, and presentation formats adapted to diverse needs.

“DanceAbility Azerbaijan” invites everyone to attend the event, get closer to the culture of carpet weaving, revive and preserve memories. The main partner of “My Grandmother’s Carpet” is bp.

The exhibition is held at the Center for Contemporary Art.

AteshHub: Artistic and Educational Program

The program, to be presented in the museum space of the Shirvanshahs’ Palace complex, is dedicated to the spiritual heritage and sacred functions of the carpet.

As part of the program, a lecture-presentation by curator and art historian M. Mammadaliyeva titled “From Pattern to Algorithm: The Evolution of Azerbaijani Carpet from Tradition to Modernity” is presented. The presentation demonstrates aspects of the transition of Azerbaijani carpets from cultural consciousness to digital art, as well as video installations. The program mentor is Honored Artist Sabina Shikhlynska, and the coordinator is Agnessa Tariverdiyeva.

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