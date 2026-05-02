PremiumEFSD discloses details of sovereign financing flows to Tajikistan
Photo: National Statistics Committee
The report underscores continued reliance on external sovereign financing in Eurasia, with capital increasingly directed toward infrastructure modernization, structural reforms, and climate-driven development priorities.
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