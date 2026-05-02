Diplomatic corps representatives visit Ghazanchi Church in Shusha (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 2. Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have visited the Ghazanchi Church in the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

​On Saturday, the diplomats were briefed on the history of the church.

​The visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to East Zangezur and Karabakh commenced on May 1. The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

​More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attaches, and other representatives from 62 countries and international organizations are taking part in the trip.

​The two-day visit covers the city of Khankendi, as well as the Khojaly, Shusha, and Lachin districts.

​During the trip, participants are getting acquainted on-site with the reconstruction and restoration work being carried out in the region and visiting facilities of social and economic significance.