Baku hosts panel on 'Digital Risks and Countering Harmful Information' (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. A panel discussion on the topic “Unforeseen Risks in the Digital Environment: Joint Efforts to Combat Malicious Information” was held in Baku as part of the 3rd Forum on “Social Processes in the Media Sphere,” organized by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During her remarks at the panel discussion, Ayla Hasanova-Mammadova, Deputy Head of the Public Relations and Communications Department at the Ministry of Science and Education and Head of the Digital Communications, Institutions, and Partners Sector, spoke about the challenges of digitalization and security in education. According to her, the issue of digital security has become an important component of the general education curriculum:

“In this regard, various skill-based approaches have been incorporated into the curriculum, and students have acquired the necessary knowledge and skills in accordance with the content of textbooks. This area has become an integral part of regular compulsory education. Over the past decade, the provision of computers and internet access in schools has expanded significantly. By the end of 2026, the plan is to have one computer for every six students. Currently, more than 90 percent of schools have Internet access,” she said.

In his address, Elgun Safarov, head of the Department of Analytical Assessment and Information Security at the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children’s Affairs, highlighted issues related to the protection of children’s rights and safeguarding them from harmful influences on social media. According to him, there are a total of 11 government agencies working to protect children’s rights in the country:

“No single agency can prevent the existing risks; a comprehensive and coordinated effort is needed in this area.

In this country, minors’ access to online services and their safety in this environment are not yet fully ensured. Media representatives must make a significant contribution to protecting children from harmful content. It is inappropriate to emphasize the gender factor in news headlines and in the coverage of criminal incidents. Unfortunately, some media outlets disclose the first and last names and other personal information of minors.

In particular, sensationalist or sensationalist presentation of information regarding consanguineous marriages, early marriages, and suicides is unacceptable. Today, the protection of the rights of the family, women, and children is of strategic importance. Unfortunately, there are no resources in the Azerbaijani language for children on the internet,” he said.

Esmira Gasimova, head of the Education and Investigation Sector of the Electronic Security Service at the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, spoke about the existing dangers on social media. According to her, people can be subjected to cyberbullying on various social media platforms:

“The most powerful form of resistance is raising awareness. It is not technology that is under attack, but people. Interagency cooperation is crucial, especially on the part of the media,” she said.

The panel discussion concluded with a discussion.