Kazakhstan’s KPI reports polypropylene shipment performance since launch

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 1. Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc. (KPI) has shipped 1 million tonnes of polypropylene since the start of operations in 2022, Trend reports via the company.

In 2025, KPI showed strong growth, increasing polypropylene production by more than 50% compared to 2024. The company produced 186,600 tonnes of polypropylene (KazMunayGas’ share). Domestic sales of polypropylene increased by 71.3%, while export sales rose by 44%.

In the first quarter of 2026, total shipments of polypropylene to the domestic market from all company sites, including the plant warehouse in Atyrau, amounted to around 10,000 tonnes.

Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc. is the first integrated gas chemical complex in Kazakhstan, located in the Atyrau region, and specializes in polypropylene production.