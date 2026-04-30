Azerbaijan, EBRD discuss expanding cooperation and future projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Prospects for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) were discussed during a meeting at the Ministry of Finance, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijan’s Finance Minister Sahil Babayev received a delegation led by Elisabetta Falcetti, the EBRD Executive Director for Türkiye and the Caucasus.

The meeting focused on expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EBRD, the implementation status of ongoing projects, and future initiatives.

Minister Babayev noted that cooperation with the EBRD plays a significant role in the country’s sustainable socio-economic development and continues within the framework of the bank’s Country Strategy for 2025-2030, with a focus on economic diversification, private sector development, green transition, and strengthening regional connectivity.

It was highlighted that the EBRD has invested 3.71 billion euros across 202 projects in Azerbaijan to date. The bank’s current portfolio in the country amounts to 898 million euros, with a significant share directed toward the private sector.

Touching upon infrastructure projects implemented in Ganja with EBRD support, the minister emphasized the strategic importance of water supply and sewage projects and underlined the need for phased implementation and financing in line with established schedules.

It was also noted that Azerbaijan contributes as a donor partner to various funds managed by the EBRD within the framework of cooperation.