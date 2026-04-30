Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker meets with UK Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The meeting highlighted that relations between Azerbaijan and the UK, as friendly and partner countries, are successfully developing across political, economic, humanitarian, and other fields based on mutual trust and support.

The importance of high-level visits and meetings in shaping the cooperation agenda was emphasized, including visits by President Ilham Aliyev to the UK, as well as the visit of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Azerbaijan to participate in COPCOP29, along with other high-level exchanges.

During the discussion, it was noted that economic ties form a key component of bilateral relations. The UK, one of Azerbaijan’s main trading partners, is also the largest investor in the country’s economy. In this context, the Speaker particularly highlighted cooperation in the energy sector.

Gafarova also recalled her visits to the UK and meetings with high-level British representatives visiting Azerbaijan, noting the importance of these exchanges for the development of interparliamentary relations. It was pointed out that the Parliament’s working group on interparliamentary relations with the UK is among the largest, and the significance of mutual visits and close dialogue between legislative bodies was underscored.

Ambassador Auld expressed satisfaction with the close cooperation and partnership between the two countries, noting that collaboration continues successfully and that there are broad prospects in areas such as energy, alternative energy, education, high technologies, and other sectors.

The sides also touched upon humanitarian cooperation, emphasizing that strong collaboration in education contributes to further strengthening ties between the peoples of both countries.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

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