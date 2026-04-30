PremiumIran's North Khorasan sees growth in production potential of solar power plants
The solar power potential in North Khorasan province has seen a significant increase. Mohsen Tarztalab, Iran's Deputy Minister of Energy, highlighted the region's growing capacity after an inspection of the local solar power plants. He emphasized that North Khorasan is poised to play a major role in the country’s green energy future.
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