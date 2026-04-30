Tajikistan assesses economic performance for 1Q2026

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 30. Tajikistan
reviewed its Q1 2026 socio-economic performance and outlined
priority tasks aimed at ensuring economic stability amid global
challenges and external pressures, Trend reports via the press service of the
President of Tajikistan.
The review took place under the chairmanship of the President of
the Republic of Tajikistan and Chairman of the Government, Emomali
Rahmon, during a Government meeting.
During the meeting, the results of Tajikistan’s socio-economic
development for the first quarter of 2026 were reviewed, along with
the tasks set for the period through the end of 2026.
In his address, Head of State Emomali Rahmon analyzed the
outcomes of the country’s socio-economic development for the first
quarter of 2026 and assigned specific tasks to the relevant
officials of state institutions.
Given the current global political situation, economic and trade
restrictions imposed on countries worldwide, as well as the impact
of climate change, the Head of State emphasized that ensuring
economic stability, protecting the domestic market, and reducing
external vulnerabilities remain priority tasks.