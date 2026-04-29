China's Shaanxi Yulin Energy Group proposes coal supply to Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 29. China’s Shaanxi Yulin Energy Group has proposed establishing cooperation with Turkmenistan focused on the supply of high-calorific coal, Trend reports.

The statement was made by the company's Chairman Gao Xijun said at the Turkmenistan-China business forum, held on April 29 in Ashgabat.

Meanwhile, He Zhenwei, President of the China Overseas Development Association (CODA), said that launching initiatives that enable a shift from raw material exports to advanced gas processing and the production of high-value-added products in the gas chemistry sector is identified by Chinese investors as one of three priority areas of bilateral cooperation between Beijing and Ashgabat, alongside with agriculture and green energy. He also made the remark during Turkmen-Chinese Trade and Economic Forum, on April 29.