Netherlands, Azerbaijan, set to hold political consultations - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Political consultations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands are planned to be held in The Hague this year, Dutch Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marianne de Jong said at a briefing in Baku on the occasion of King’s Day, Trend reports.

“We are currently selecting a date for the consultations. Most likely they will take place after the summer, although the final date has not yet been approved. This is a very good sign and a logical continuation of previous consultations between our countries. This time they will be held in The Hague,” she said.

The diplomat noted that the foreign ministries of the two countries also maintain close contacts.

“There is close interaction at the working level with Azerbaijan’s ambassador in The Hague. In addition, active contacts are maintained at the ministerial level as well,” de Jong added.