Central Bank of Uzbekistan confirms date of upcoming rate meeting

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 29. Central Bank of Uzbekistan has scheduled its next Board meeting on the key policy rate for June 17, 2026, Trend reports via CBU.

At its previous meeting, the Board decided to leave the benchmark rate unchanged at 14% per annum, citing persistent inflationary pressures and the need to maintain tight monetary conditions to steer inflation toward its medium-term target of 5%.

According to the Central Bank, rising geopolitical tensions are increasing the risk of higher global oil and food prices. Combined with growing logistics and transportation costs, these factors could add further pressure on domestic inflation through more expensive imports.

In July 2024, the Central Bank made a significant move by reducing the policy rate to 13.5%, which is the first time it has dipped below 14% in seven years. The rate held steady at that level until March 2025, when it was elevated back to 14%, where it currently resides.