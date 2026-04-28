Bright support from Yelo Bank for the 1 million trees target! (PHOTO)

The Yelo Bank team participated in another tree-planting campaign aimed at protecting our country’s ecological environment and expanding green spaces. This environmental project is carried out through the joint cooperation of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA), as well as within the framework of a signed 10-year strategic memorandum. The primary goal of this widely welcomed initiative is to restore ecological balance by planting 1,000,000 trees across the country.



During the campaign, Yelo Bank employees actively and enthusiastically participated by planting Eldar pines and olive trees. Remaining committed to its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, Yelo Bank consistently prioritizes environmental sustainability and nature conservation. The Bank aims to continue its participation in such projects dedicated to protecting the environment in the future.



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