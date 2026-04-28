Kazakhstan advances AI integration in fuel and energy sector

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 28. Artificial intelligence technologies are being actively introduced into Kazakhstan’s fuel and energy complex, Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a government meeting, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

The minister noted that the ministry has formed an AI alliance involving global vendors, industry companies, and IT developers offering practical AI solutions for the sector. Special emphasis has also been placed on supporting domestic developers, with several memorandums signed with residents of Astana Hub for joint testing and implementation of AI-based solutions in the industry.

“At present, a portfolio of 45 projects has been formed, of which 10 are at the expert review stage, 27 are under development, and 8 are already at the implementation stage,” Akkenzhenov said.

The initiatives are aimed at improving efficiency, optimizing production processes, and accelerating digital transformation across Kazakhstan’s energy sector.

Meanwhile, KazMunayGas' oil and gas condensate production grew 10% year-on-year to 26.2 million tonnes in 2025.