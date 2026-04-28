Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss mutual development of capital markets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Discussions were held between Azerbaijan and Türkiye on the development of capital markets, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Thus, the CBA delegation paid a working visit to the Capital Markets Board of Türkiye.

The meetings held within the framework of the visit discussed issues on the agenda in terms of strengthening the development and sustainability of capital markets, as well as improving the regulatory framework.

In addition, the parties exchanged experiences in the areas of margin trading, licensing of investment companies, and investment funds.