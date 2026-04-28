Kazakhstan develops AI-powered interactive subsoil map

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 28. Kazakhstan has developed an AI-powered interactive map of subsoil resources, Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev said at a government meeting, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

According to the minister, large-scale work is underway in the geological sector to convert archival data into digital format. To date, more than 97% of primary geological information-around 250 terabytes-has been scanned.

“To accelerate and improve the quality of this work, a system using artificial intelligence has been developed. It automatically processes archival materials and generates geological models,” Nagaspayev said.

He noted that digitized data is being integrated into a unified Big Data system. Around one terabyte of data has already been uploaded and is being processed and classified using AI technologies. Artificial intelligence identifies coordinates and extracts key data, significantly reducing the time needed for systematization and improving decision-making quality.

Based on the processed data, an interactive subsoil map has been created. The system enables users to conveniently filter and analyze information, as well as quickly identify promising areas.

Nagaspayev added that AI is also being introduced across all stages of the construction sector-from design to supervision. In parallel, work is underway with Kazakhtelecom to use drones for creating digital twins of cities.

At the design and state examination stages, AI is expected to be implemented for the verification of BIM projects. In the industrial sector, AI is already being used for quality control and process optimization, the minister noted.