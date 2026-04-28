Iran tallies spending on industrial facilities commissioned in Bushehr Province
In the last Iranian year, major investments were made in Bushehr Province, leading to the launch of new industrial enterprises. These efforts contributed to a notable increase in local employment. Additionally, several industrial and mining projects were restored, supporting regional growth.
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