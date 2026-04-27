Azerbaijani Parliament ratifies host country agreement for Clean Energy Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The Azerbaijani Parliament has ratified the Host Country Agreement between Azerbaijan and the Clean Energy Centre of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend reports.

The matter was discussed during today’s plenary session of the parliament. The session noted that the “Host Country Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Clean Energy Centre of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)” is intended to ensure the effective functioning of the Center and create favorable conditions for the execution of its duties, including facilitating the work of its staff in accordance with its charter and regulating relations between the Center and the host country.

The agreement defines the legal status, privileges, and immunities of the Center, its premises, and its personnel.