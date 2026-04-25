Azerbaijan Railways seals key agreements for Middle Corridor advancement (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Azerbaijan Railways Closed Joint-Stock Company has finalized important accords for the Middle Corridor progress, the company told Trend.

The Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Rovshan Rustamov, took part in the next meeting of the Board of the Legal Entities Association of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route International Association (TITR) during his working visit to Kazakhstan.

"The meeting noted that the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route has gained a significant position among global cargo transportation corridors in recent years, with steadily increasing volumes of cargo transported along the East-West-East direction. This trend highlights the growing importance of improving operational efficiency and expanding the use of digital solutions. The work carried out over the past two years by the executive body of the Legal Entities Association of the TITR International Association was reviewed during the meeting. Participants emphasized the need to further improve the existing cargo transportation plan and to develop container transport toward Europe via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway," the statement said.