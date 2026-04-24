Dentons highlights prospects for Central Asia, Caucasus amid Middle Corridor growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The increasing significance of the Middle Corridor is opening substantial new opportunities for countries in Central Asia and the Caucasus, Timothy Stubbs, Banking and Finance partner at Dentons, said at the 2nd Forum on Logistics and Oil Trading in the Caspian and Central Asian Regions in Baku, Trend reports.

"Over the past year, the global environment has been marked by unprecedented speed of change and unpredictability. The level of risk has increased to the point where the standard caution once sufficient for investors, operators, and financiers in day-to-day activity is no longer enough. Today, risks must be monitored and managed in real time, continuously. Oil prices fluctuate sharply from day to day, while geopolitical shocks, including conflicts in regions such as the Persian Gulf, can unfold without warning and trigger wider consequences. These developments create a cascading impact, particularly for emerging markets such as the Caucasus and Central Asia, making it essential to understand risks quickly and respond to them as they evolve,” he said.

Stubbs emphasized that alongside risks, new opportunities are also emerging.

“Currently, we see significant potential opening up for Central Asian and Caucasus countries due to the growing importance of the Middle Corridor,” he said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel