Caspian Finance reduces charter capital after asset withdrawal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. “Caspian Finance Non-Bank Credit Organization” Limited Liability Company has reduced its charter capital following a decision by its participants, Trend reports, citing the company.

The change was approved by the General Meeting of Participants based on decision No. 04/2026-2 dated April 20, 2026, resulting in an adjustment to the company’s charter capital. In line with the decision, the 5 million manat ($2.9 million) increase made through real estate under decision No. 05/2025-02 dated May 29, 2025, was reversed by withdrawing those assets from the capital.

Prior to this change, the NCO’s charter capital stood at 10 million manat ($5.8 million).

The legal representative of the organization is Samir Isgandarov.

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