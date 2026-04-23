Iran's Foreign Ministry outlines new priorities in dialogue with U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The issue of Iran's nuclear program is not the main topic of negotiations with the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said, Trend reports.

According to him, in previous rounds of negotiations, the main focus was on the Iranian nuclear program, but in the current situation this is impossible. The ministry representative emphasized that the main task is to end the conflict in a way that meets Tehran's interests.

Baghaei stressed that the topics of negotiations will also change depending on the situation. He also added that it was important for Iran to include in any agreement the issues of lifting sanctions, compensation and ending attacks.