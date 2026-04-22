SOCAR, Chinese company discuss expanding cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and China’s BGP Inc. have discussed the expansion of their cooperation, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf wrote in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

"Today, we held a productive meeting with Ren Wencun, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of BGP Inc.

During the meeting, we discussed the successful operations of Caspian Geo, jointly established by SOCAR and BGP Inc. We also exchanged views on the implementation of ongoing projects, increasing operational efficiency, and prospects for further developing cooperation," the post said.

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