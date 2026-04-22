Kyrgyzstan sends 38 cubic km of water annually to neighboring countries - President Japarov

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 22. Kyrgyzstan transfers around 38 cubic kilometers of water annually to neighboring countries, President Sadyr Japarov said at the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), Trend reports.

According to him, the total annual volume of water resources in Kyrgyzstan amounts to about 50 cubic kilometers, while the country uses only around 12 cubic kilometers for its domestic needs.

“Despite not receiving water from other countries, Kyrgyzstan utilizes only a small portion of its resources, while a significant share—38 cubic kilometers—is directed to neighboring states,” Japarov said.

He placed particular emphasis on the impact of climate change and the melting of glaciers in the Tien Shan and Pamir mountain ranges, stressing that glacier protection should become a key priority for IFAS, as the region’s water security depends on it.

The president also called for expanding the mandate of the fund, taking into account the interconnection between water and energy issues, as well as improving financing mechanisms and introducing modern tools of international cooperation.