Uzbekistan Airways reports more than threefold increase in net profit in 1Q2026
Uzbekistan Airways significantly boosted its profitability in 1Q2026, more than tripling net profit year-on-year thanks to lower costs, despite stable revenue levels and higher borrowing.
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