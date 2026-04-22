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Natural gas production in Azerbaijan is growing and will grow - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 22 April 2026 21:35 (UTC +04:00)
Natural gas production in Azerbaijan is growing and will grow - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

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Aysel Mammadli
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Now we are actively working on diversification of our exports. Although it will be difficult to do because production of natural gas in Azerbaijan is growing and will grow, and the biggest part of the gas we produce is exported, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Latvia Business Forum, Trend reports.

Pointing out that the majority of the gas produced by Azerbaijan is exported, the head of state noted that non-oil- and gas-related industry and economy have to match the growing production profile and the growing demand in the international markets, primarily European.

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