Kazakhstan's Astana hosts 1st Supervisory Board meeting of Middle Corridor joint venture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The first meeting of the Supervisory Board of the joint venture “Middle Corridor Multimodal” (MCM) was held in Astana, Emil Mammadov, Advisor to the Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by the founding members of the project, including the railway administrations of China (CRCT), Kazakhstan (KTJ), Azerbaijan (ADY), and Georgia (GR).

“During the meeting, the parties focused on key priorities for the next stage of the Middle Corridor’s development, including coordination of transport and delivery schedules, end-to-end digitalization, alignment of tariff policies, as well as the elimination of operational bottlenecks,” the post said.

According to Emil Mammadov, the Middle Corridor is already functioning as an operational route, and the current focus is on improving its efficiency, reliability, and competitiveness.

“I am proud to be a member of the Supervisory Board and fully committed to contributing to this next phase, which aims to strengthen the corridor as a sustainable regional trade and logistics system,” he noted.

The Middle Corridor is a transport trade route passing through several countries in the region and connecting Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route begins in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land-based route that bypasses longer maritime paths, linking eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe.

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