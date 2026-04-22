Tajikistan prioritizes hydropower and clean energy development

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 22. The development of hydropower and other clean energy sources is a strategic priority for Tajikistan, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik President.

He made the remark at the plenary session of the Regional Environmental Summit in Astana (RES 2026) in Kazakhstan on April 22.

He emphasized the importance of the UN resolution declaring the Decade of Action for Cryospheric Sciences (2025–2034), as well as the establishment in Dushanbe, under the auspices of the World Meteorological Organization, of a Regional Center for the Study and Monitoring of Glaciers and the Cryosphere of Central Asia.

The President drew the attention of summit participants to the importance of promoting climate transition as a key development priority, expanding the use of renewable energy sources, improving energy efficiency, and forming a low-carbon economy.

Regional Environmental Summit RES 2026 is taking place in Astana. The dialogue platform, established in cooperation with the United Nations and other international organizations, aims to develop comprehensive policies and tools for the protection, restoration, and joint use of ecosystems, water and land resources, as well as the conservation of biodiversity in Central Asia.