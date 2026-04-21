Aýdyň Gijeler develops equipment for Tukrmenistan’s oil and gas sector (Exclusive interview)
Aýdyň Gijeler is advancing hardware and telecom solutions tailored for Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector, with potential deployment at the Galkynysh field.
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