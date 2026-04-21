Kazakhstan, Poland, and CER explore enhanced cooperation along Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 21. Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), Polish State Railways, and the Community of European Railway and Infrastructure Companies (CER) have expressed readiness to further develop cooperation within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor), Trend reports via KTZ.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between KTZ Chairman Talgat Aldybergenov and the Chairman of Polish State Railways, Alan Beroud, who also heads CER.

The sides focused on cooperation in freight transportation between KTZ and Polish rail operators, as well as the exchange of experience in modern energy solutions, including decarbonization and environmentally friendly technologies.

Furthermore, it was reported that rail cooperation between Poland and Kazakhstan has shown strong growth in 2026. In the first quarter, total rail freight traffic increased by 1.5 times year-on-year, reaching 752,000 tons.

Kazakhstan’s export structure also showed positive dynamics: coal shipments to Poland increased sixfold, chemical exports rose by 2.8 times, and grain shipments recorded multiple growth, reflecting strong demand in European markets.

At the same time, Kazakhstan’s role as a key transit hub is strengthening, with container traffic on the China-Poland route rising by 44% in the first three months of 2026 to 75,400 TEU.

Community of European Railway and Infrastructure Companies (CER) is an association of leading European railway and infrastructure companies that helps shape the transport sector’s agenda, including the development of international rail transport. Founded in Brussels in 1988, CER brings together around 70 railway enterprises and infrastructure managers across Europe.