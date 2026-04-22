Kazakhstan approves double taxation prevention agreement with Oman

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 22. Kazakhstan and Oman are strengthening economic cooperation following the ratification of a bilateral tax agreement by the Mazhilis (lower house of parliament), Trend reports via the Mazhilis.

The agreement, signed between the governments of Kazakhstan and Oman in May 2025, aims to eliminate double taxation and prevent tax evasion with respect to taxes on income and capital, along with a related protocol.

The document is expected to create more favorable conditions for investment and boost bilateral trade by providing greater clarity and predictability in tax matters.

Under the agreement, key provisions cover the determination of tax residency, the establishment of permanent establishments, and the allocation of taxable income, including dividends, interest, royalties, and business profits. It also ensures non-discrimination in taxation and introduces a mutual agreement procedure between the competent authorities of both countries.

In addition, the agreement предусматривает mechanisms for the exchange of tax information, which is expected to enhance transparency and help combat tax evasion. It also includes provisions aimed at protecting investors’ rights and improving the efficiency of tax administration.